Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:

02-11-13-26-28-45, Kicker: -4-9-8-6-4

(two, eleven, thirteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, forty-five; Kicker: zero, four, nine, eight, six, four)

Estimated jackpot: $26.5 million

