Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
15-20-23-25-28-44, Kicker: 8-8-4-9-7-2
(fifteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-eight, forty-four; Kicker: eight, eight, four, nine, seven, two)
Estimated jackpot: $25.9 million
In Other News
1
Butler County GOP endorses embattled Auditor Roger Reynolds
2
Driver killed in I-75 crash died from multiple traumatic injuries...
3
Teen girl dies in Wayne Twp. crash, others injured
4
Preble County Pork Festival canceled; leaders cite rising costs...
5
Crash of two semis on I-75 was 287th fatality on Ohio roads this year