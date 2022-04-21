dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:

15-20-23-25-28-44, Kicker: 8-8-4-9-7-2

(fifteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-eight, forty-four; Kicker: eight, eight, four, nine, seven, two)

Estimated jackpot: $25.9 million

In Other News
1
Butler County GOP endorses embattled Auditor Roger Reynolds
2
Driver killed in I-75 crash died from multiple traumatic injuries...
3
Teen girl dies in Wayne Twp. crash, others injured
4
Preble County Pork Festival canceled; leaders cite rising costs...
5
Crash of two semis on I-75 was 287th fatality on Ohio roads this year
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top