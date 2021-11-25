Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
14-27-28-29-38-48, Kicker: 5-2-8-7-0-9
(fourteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-eight, forty-eight; Kicker: five, two, eight, seven, zero, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $17.3 million
