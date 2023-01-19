Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
02-12-17-20-23-31, Kicker: 1-6-6-3-6-7
(two, twelve, seventeen, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-one; Kicker: one, six, six, three, six, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $4,200,000
