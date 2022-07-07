Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
16-24-25-33-38-49, Kicker: 2-4-8-3-4-2
(sixteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-three, thirty-eight, forty-nine; Kicker: two, four, eight, three, four, two)
Estimated jackpot: $31,000,000
