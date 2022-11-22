dayton-daily-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

By The Associated Press
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:

03-20-29-40-48-49, Kicker: 9-3-2-8-7-7

(three, twenty, twenty-nine, forty, forty-eight, forty-nine; Kicker: nine, three, two, eight, seven, seven)

Estimated jackpot: $1,700,000

