dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

news
By The Associated Press
59 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:

03-05-12-14-30-34, Kicker: 8-0-2-9-2-4

(three, five, twelve, fourteen, thirty, thirty-four; Kicker: eight, zero, two, nine, two, four)

Estimated jackpot: $29,800,000

In Other News
1
USDA free school meals program not extended for next year; families...
2
Coronavirus: Clark, Champaign health districts prepare for vaccinations...
3
Some Butler County residents went more than 50 hours without power this...
4
New Carlisle butterfly house to reopen Monday
5
Oxford man wins History Channel’s ‘Forged in Fire’
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top