Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
05-17-25-28-34-49, Kicker: 2-9-3-4-9-9
(five, seventeen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-four, forty-nine; Kicker: two, nine, three, four, nine, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $34,400,000
