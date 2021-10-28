dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 26 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:

06-12-38-39-41-44, Kicker: 7-1-0-1-7-4

(six, twelve, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-four; Kicker: seven, one, zero, one, seven, four)

Estimated jackpot: $15.7 million

In Other News
1
Man taken into custody after reportedly shooting from building in...
2
Body removed from Springfield home where police served search warrant
3
Kayla Harrison huge favorite for another $1 million payday tonight in...
4
1 hurt after driver flees traffic stop, hits car, light posts, trees...
5
Fenwick volleyball coach who led team to state championship with ALS...
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top