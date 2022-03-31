Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
16-31-37-40-42-48, Kicker: 2-9-8-5-1-8
(sixteen, thirty-one, thirty-seven, forty, forty-two, forty-eight; Kicker: two, nine, eight, five, one, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $24.6 million
In Other News
1
Fairfield, Hamilton senior living properties named in federal lawsuit
2
Search party looks for missing Oxford man who has autism
3
Grand jury declines to indict 5 Monroe police officers in fatal...
4
Investigators seek information in Tuesday shooting in Middletown...
5
The Beast coaster at Kings Island gets new track, longer length to...