Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
02-22-23-35-42-48, Kicker: 7-7-7-3-0-0
(two, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-five, forty-two, forty-eight; Kicker: seven, seven, seven, three, zero, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $2,000,000
