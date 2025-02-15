Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were:
0, 6, 8
(zero, six, eight)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Sheetz convenience store development in Middletown gets planning...
2
Carlisle’s all-time basketball scoring record holder to play college...
3
Clark County women create professional group to support community, each...
4
Lesson of love: Teachers mark Valentine’s Day with 34 years of working...
5
$2.1M given to Miami University’s Myaamia Center to support those...