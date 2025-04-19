Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were: 3, 4, 9
By The Associated Press
38 minutes ago
The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were:

3, 4, 9

(three, four, nine)

