Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were: 0, 1, 9
news
By The Associated Press
19 hours ago
X

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were:

0, 1, 9

(zero, one, nine)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Celebrate 50 years of ‘Rocky Horror’ at the State Theater
2
Professional Women of Clark County to host ‘find your why’ workshop
3
Pink Around the Square moves breast cancer awareness conversation...
4
‘Creature Feature Club’ brings pop culture villains to life at...
5
Springfield fire department may charge for non-emergency calls