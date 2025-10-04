Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were: 2, 7, 8
news
By The Associated Press
21 hours ago
X

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were:

2, 7, 8

(two, seven, eight)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Middletown police seeking information for early morning shots fired...
2
QuikTrip West Chester Twp. grand opening includes gas-for-a-year...
3
Butler County crisis hotline restored after being shut down for a day
4
Downtown Springfield to welcome Trick-or-Treaters Oct. 24
5
Springfield nutrition, wellness company expands after ‘significant...