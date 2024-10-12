Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were: 2, 7, 7
news
By The Associated Press
19 minutes ago
X

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were:

2, 7, 7

(two, seven, seven)

