Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were:
1, 3, 5
(one, three, five)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Threat at Madison schools a hoax ‘swatting’ incident
2
Bonobo bites Cincinnati Zoo care team member’s thumb, causing ‘partial...
3
New Clark County school bus technology can catch motorists who pass...
4
CareFlight called to serious crash in Clark County
5
Frisch’s Big Boy restaurants to close two locations today