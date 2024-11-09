Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were: 1, 5, 6
news
By The Associated Press
43 minutes ago
X

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were:

1, 5, 6

(one, five, six)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Woman accused of stabbing her mother to death emotionless during...
2
OVI checkpoint planned for tonight in Butler County
3
Middletown native JD Vance to become VP: Here’s his ‘rags to riches...
4
Republicans win all Butler, Warren Ohio House, Senate races
5
JD Vance votes in Cincinnati, says ‘I feel good’ about presidential...