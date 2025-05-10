Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:
1, 2, 5, 6
(one, two, five, six)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
‘Better than normal’: Hundreds roll up for 5-year-old with leukemia‘s...
2
Clark fairgrounds to host robotics league national championship...
3
Wittenberg names Kentucky dean as new president, calls him ‘visionary...
4
Butler County corrections officer honored at Fallen Officers Memorial...
5
Dayton-area 20-year-old has joyous reunion with heart transplant team