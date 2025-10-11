Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were: 0, 5, 6, 7
news
By The Associated Press
6 hours ago
