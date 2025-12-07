Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:
0, 0, 1, 7
(zero, zero, one, seven)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Documentary highlights housing, evictions struggles
2
Ross teacher union oks preliminary strike notice move
3
Hamilton suspended officer in October for use of force policy violation
4
Craving Skyline pizza? Kroger now selling limited quantities through...
5
Column: Western Clark County gears up for Christmas