Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were: 1, 2, 3, 6
By The Associated Press
24 minutes ago
The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:

1, 2, 3, 6

(one, two, three, six)

