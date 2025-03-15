Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:
0, 0, 0, 8
(zero, zero, zero, eight)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
UPDATE: One person dead in house fire outside New Carlisle
2
Man deported to Mexico 7 times to stand trial in May for Hamilton...
3
When flooding caused The Casual Pint to close, here’s how the owner...
4
Middletown pizza business to expand into Hamilton this summer
5
Wittenberg placed in financial distress status by college accreditation...