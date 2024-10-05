Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:
1, 1, 5, 5, 9
(one, one, five, five, nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Court refers Haitian group’s Springfield filing vs. Trump, Vance to...
2
Fairborn parents indicted for murder in 4-month-old son’s death in...
3
Two weeks later, no word on Springfield visit that Trump said would...
4
UPDATE: Clark County toddler battling disease gets new kidney
5
This weekend, check out the Apple Butter Festival in Oxford