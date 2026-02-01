Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were: 1, 3, 5, 6, 7
news
By The Associated Press
23 hours ago
X

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:

1, 3, 5, 6, 7

(one, three, five, six, seven)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Haitian-owned business faces closure as immigrants flee Springfield
2
Clark County Sheriff’s Office to ‘maintain the peace’ as TPS ends, will...
3
Springfield residents mobilize ahead of potential ICE enforcement next...
4
How many Haitian immigrants live in Springfield? Here’s what we know
5
Fear grips Springfield’s Haitians on cusp of losing legal status to...