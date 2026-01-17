Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:
0, 1, 3, 8, 8
(zero, one, three, eight, eight)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
PETA sends letter to Butler County Sheriff’s Office in support of...
2
Hamilton Schools district faces two years of spending deficit
3
Market at Mother’s, flea market among weekend activities in Springfield
4
‘This is a tough one’: Middletown native Kayla Harrison undergoes neck...
5
Suspect in Middletown shooting files motion for immunity, citing self...