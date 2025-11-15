Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Pick 5 Midday

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Midday" game were: 2, 3, 5, 7, 8
By The Associated Press
23 hours ago
