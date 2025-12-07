Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were: 16, 20, 22, 30, 36
By The Associated Press
Dec 6, 2025
