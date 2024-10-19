Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
4, 20, 22, 24, 32
(four, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-two)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
