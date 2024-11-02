Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were: 5, 10, 20, 31, 37
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
(five, ten, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-seven)

