Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
10, 15, 33, 35, 36
(ten, fifteen, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-six)
