Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were: 18, 23, 24, 34, 36
By The Associated Press
42 minutes ago
(eightteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-four, thirty-six)

