Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
2, 6, 7, 21, 38
(two, six, seven, twenty-one, thirty-eight)
