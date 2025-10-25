Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
1, 14, 27, 34, 37
(one, fourteen, twenty-seven, thirty-four, thirty-seven)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Ohio House passes two bills that offer $2.4B in property tax relief
2
Hamilton’s Riverview neighborhood on display during Saturday’s Heritage...
3
19-year-old pleads guilty to theft from elderly Butler County victim
4
Blind horse rescued from pool in Madison Twp.
5
John Carter, Katelyn Markham’s former fiancée, wants out of prison...