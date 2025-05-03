Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
24, 26, 29, 31, 33
(twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-three)
