Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
3, 10, 11, 19, 28
(three, ten, eleven, nineteen, twenty-eight)
