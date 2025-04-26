Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
7, 10, 28, 33, 38
(seven, ten, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-eight)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Ohio Highway Patrol investigating 2 major I-70 crashes in Clark County...
2
Huber Heights woman dies after vehicle leaves I-70, crashes into river...
3
Former Weatherwax golf course, now Meadow Ridge Metropark, blossoming...
4
Mershon remembers 40 years of classic cars; dealership’s new owner...
5
Four local arts directors part of CreativeOhio’s new leadership...