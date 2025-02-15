Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
13, 17, 20, 23, 33
(thirteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-three)
