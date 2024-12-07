Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
2, 8, 15, 22, 36
(two, eight, fifteen, twenty-two, thirty-six)
