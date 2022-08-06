dayton-daily-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
23 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

02-05-29-64-69, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 3

(two, five, twenty-nine, sixty-four, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: three)

