Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

By The Associated Press
14 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

01-07-11-25-56, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 2

(one, seven, eleven, twenty-five, fifty-six; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: two)

