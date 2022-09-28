Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
08-14-24-43-51, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 3
(eight, fourteen, twenty-four, forty-three, fifty-one; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: three)
