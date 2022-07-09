Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
20-36-61-62-69, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier: 3
(twenty, thirty-six, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: twenty; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $410,000,000
