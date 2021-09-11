Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
20-32-35-47-64, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 2
(twenty, thirty-two, thirty-five, forty-seven, sixty-four; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $368 million
