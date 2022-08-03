BreakingNews
ELECTION RESULTS: Winners of local issues and statehouse races
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
13 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

10-14-25-37-63, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 3

(ten, fourteen, twenty-five, thirty-seven, sixty-three; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: three)

