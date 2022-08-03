Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
10-14-25-37-63, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 3
(ten, fourteen, twenty-five, thirty-seven, sixty-three; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: three)
In Other News
1
Why Cincinnati Premium Outlets is adding stores, as other malls shrink
2
Wittenberg hits highest fundraising total in recent history
3
Renderings of Bengals stadium renovations show nightclub, new...
4
Wittenberg, Clark State continue to support students with mental health...
5
Florida man who defrauded victims, banks in Ohio sent to prison