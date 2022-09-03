Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
39-40-52-60-67, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier: 2
(thirty-nine, forty, fifty-two, sixty, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: twenty; Megaplier: two)
