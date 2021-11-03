Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
05-10-26-58-65, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 2
(five, ten, twenty-six, fifty-eight, sixty-five; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $26 million
