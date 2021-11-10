Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
09-14-16-26-49, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 3
(nine, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-six, forty-nine; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: three)
In Other News
1
No charges filed in drowning at Land of Illusion Adventure Park
2
Mason mother of 5 killed in fiery Clermont County crash
3
Astroworld tragedy evokes memories of The Who Concert tragedy
4
Springfield mother’s slaying featured on true-crime TV show
5
First Clark County children 5-11 get COVID vaccine: ‘Today has filled...