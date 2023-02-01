X
Dark Mode Toggle

Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
45 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

07-09-18-29-39, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 4

(seven, nine, eighteen, twenty-nine, thirty-nine; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: four)

In Other News
1
Beerhead Bar & Eatery opens in Mason, is fourth one in Ohio
2
150 custom LEGO models to be on display in Cincinnati Museum Center...
3
Clark County man killed in motorcycle accident identified
4
Local Cincinnati Bengals fans singing ‘On the Road Again’
5
Judge denies former Butler County auditor Roger Reynolds’ motion for...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top