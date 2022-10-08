Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
06-11-29-36-55, Mega Ball: 21, Megaplier: 2
(six, eleven, twenty-nine, thirty-six, fifty-five; Mega Ball: twenty-one; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $410,000,000
